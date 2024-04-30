Vandals cause ‘substantial damage’ at 2 parks in Baldwin

Vandals caused “substantial damage” to two parks in Baldwin, according to an alert on the borough’s Facebook page.

According to the post, there have been recent acts of vandalism at Colewood and Elm Leaf parks.

Channel 11 visited the two locations on Tuesday, which have since been cleaned up. At Colewood, however, we spotted trace graffiti and damage to the bathroom structure’s exterior. Vandals reportedly dented the pavilion’s ceiling, damaged tables and downspouts, cracked a window and more.

Baldwin Police did not respond to a request for more information, however, we spoke with the borough manager who told us that officers identified the kids responsible, and are seeking restitution from the parents. He estimated the vandals caused roughly $2,000 to $3,000 in damage.

Neighbors told us that the Colewood bathroom was damaged last year as well, forcing the borough to temporarily close it.

The borough manager told us that there are now operational cameras in the area.

Residents are asked to be vigilant and to report any acts of vandalism or suspicious activity.

