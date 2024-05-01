Valdosta woman arrested on financial charges

May 1—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta woman was arrested by state agents recently on theft and financial card fraud charges.

On July 7, the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to check allegations of theft by a worker for a trailer business in Willacoochee, a GBI statement said.

On April 25, the GBI carried out a search at a location on Mathis Mill Road in Valdosta. Agents and forensic accountants found that the suspect — a 38-year-old woman — used various means to steal more than $600,000 from the company.

The suspect was booked into the Atkinson County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office at (912) 422-3611 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

