UVM cancels commencement speaker, one of the demands by pro-Palestinian protesters

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will not be speaking at this year's commencement, the University of Vermont announced on Friday evening, six days after pro-Palestinian student protesters pitched tents on the campus green outside Andrew Harris Commons.

Thomas-Greenfield infuriated pro-Palestinian activists when she vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on three separate occasions. Her removal as commencement speaker is included in a list of five demands to the university from student protesters and the subject of a rally held during the second day of the encampment on Monday, April 29.

This the second demand UVM has agreed to meet since protesters erected the tents, following the lead of thousands of other college activists nationwide who have set up similar school encampments.

UVM student protests at a pro-Palestine rally on April 29, 2024.

"After their years of hard work and commitment to success, they deserve a weekend of ceremony and celebration befitting their accomplishment," said UVM President Suresh Garimella in an email about graduating students. "It is with regret that I share that our planned speaker, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will not be joining us to deliver the Commencement address."

UVM's first concession was agreeing to disclose all financial investments in the university's $800 million endowment by the end of the week, but has yet to do so. The protesters' other three demands include cutting ties with weapon manufacturers, Israeli companies and all companies aiding the Israeli occupation of Palestine; agreeing to an academic boycott of Israeli institutions; and providing amnesty to all protesters. UVM protesters say that until UVM meets all their demands, the encampment will continue.

Palestinian-American Wafic Faour listens during a pro-Palestinian rally on April 29, 2024. Attendees called for UVM to remove Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the college's commencement speaker for that year due to her voting track record on the Israel-Hamas war.

Protesters may face consequences for continued camping

Despite this win for protesters, Garimella warned that campers may face consequences if they do not take down the encampment.

"While I am grateful to the students and university leaders who have engaged in conversation, I note that the demonstration has been continuously in violation of university policies since its inception," Garimella said. "Those who continue to violate UVM policies do so intentionally despite having been given the opportunity to express themselves within campus rules. Therefore, regrettably, appropriate student conduct processes have been initiated for those who have persistently violated university policy."

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: UVM cancels graduation speaker, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield