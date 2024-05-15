'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial
Outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, a gaggle of Republicans with aspirations of being Trump's new running mate dressed in curiously matching suits and parroted Trump's criticisms of the trial and the judge in a bizarre audition spectacle. Alex Wagner and Chris Hayes discuss with Michelle Goldberg, New York Times columnist, and Andrew Rice, features writer for New York Magazine.