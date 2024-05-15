Utility slowly begins raising water behind dam

ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has started the process of raising the water level to its normal spring and summer operating level at the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant.

Contract crews finished installing an impermeable layer of material called Aquablock and protecting it with a layer of stone between the dam and the boat barrier.

The goal is to reach normal operating levels by Memorial Day. However, issues may come up that change the timeframe, the utility said.

I&M will increase water levels in 6-inch increments, wait 48 hours to determine if the water level is holding, and then raise levels again. The process will repeat until levels have been raised a total of 2 feet to summer pool.

I&M is cautioning affected customers who have not already put boats and other watercraft in the river to consider waiting until all operations have been completed. The company said it will continue to monitor the dam and perform necessary maintenance to ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

“Everything is out and in the open. Folks can see what’s happening at the hydro plant by walking or fishing nearby,” said Gene Sirca, hydro dam safety engineer. “The safety of the public – upstream and downstream – is our first and foremost priority. We maintain the dam and rehabilitate the dam for the sake of the public.”

The utility annually lowers the water during the winter to minimize ice damage and begins raising it again in the spring to normal operating levels. Repairs on the dam this year, however, have delayed the process.

Customers with questions or concerns can call I&M at 260-408-3724 or email at IMCustomerService@aep.com.