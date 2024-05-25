Utah man dead after jet ski slams into rock wall at state park reservoir

Utah man dead after jet ski slams into rock wall at state park reservoir

A jet skier died after crashing into a reservoir rock wall along at East Canyon State Park in Utah on Wednesday, rangers said in a press release.

Benjamin Paul Rosser, 30, of Salt Lake City, was riding a Jet Ski alone on the reservoir, when he crashed along the west side around 7:30 p.m., Utah State Parks said.

A nearby fisherman heard the crash, saw the wreckage, and immediately called for help. Rangers responded to the area by patrol boat.

East Canyon State Park in Utah, where a jet skier was killed Wednesday after crashing into rocks.

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR 3 PEOPLE MISSING AFTER BOAT CAPSIZED IN GULF OF ALASKA BAY

When rangers arrived and recovered Rosser, he had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rosser, who is originally from Pennsylvania, had been wearing his life jacket at the time of the crash. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Morgan County Emergency Services assisted in the rescue.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah State Parks is reminding visitors to practice "responsible recreation" going into Memorial Day weekend, when thousands of residents and tourists are preparing to visit the area.

East Canyon State Park is about an hour’s drive northeast of Salt Lake City.





Original article source: Utah man dead after jet ski slams into rock wall at state park reservoir