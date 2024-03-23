Utah auto shop owner indicted on drug and gun charges

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An auto shop owner from Sandy — accused of crimes related to drugs and guns — was indicted after being arrested earlier in March, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Muayad Kareem, 47, ran an auto shop in Murray, and search warrants were executed on his home, vehicle and business on March 6. He was arrested that same day.

“Kareem is charged with possession of a Pyrrolidinohexanophenone (α-PVP) with intent to distribute and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime,” the DOJ said in the release.

PREVIOUS STORY: Murray auto shop owner arrested with bath salts, Oxycontin in federal drug investigation

When executing the March 6 search warrants, officials reportedly found nearly 2,700 pills in Kareem’s auto shop, in addition to $40,000 in cash from a safe. When agents searched the auto shop, the DOJ said they reportedly found about 948 blue pills — identified as Oxycodone — that were stamped with “A-51” and “M-30.”

Agents also found 1,067 “white oval shaped tablets” in a mini fridge that were identified as hydrocodone and stamped with “M367” and “M366,” according to the press release. There were also 643 white tablets stamped with “G037” that were identified as Lortabs.

When searching Kareem’s car, agents found a loaded gun and a cell phone, along with a large amount of a synthetic drug.

In the car, agents found three bags of “a white powdery substance that field tested positive for synthetic cathinones, α-PVP, known as ‘bath salts,'” according to the press release. The DOJ said the value of the bath salts amounted to $11,200.

According to the DOJ, agents found a “flip style cell phone” — and then a third cell phone — in Kareem’s residence, in addition to $1,600 and several plastic bags “that are used for distribution.” Agents also found more drugs in Kareem’s home, including 366 pills that were identified as 30mg Oxycontin pills, the DOJ said.

Kareem was indicted on March 13 and had his first court appearance on March 22. His jury trial has been set for May 28.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is continuing to investigate the case.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

