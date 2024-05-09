USAFA marks 30 years of special Goodwill relationship

(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) holds breathtaking views of southern Colorado and serves as the grounds for training for our future protectors of the skies.

There is a unique crew who get to call the USAFA their work home, where inside two of the dormitory buildings, they work tirelessly and with a smile to ensure the spaces are clean for cadets.

“What we’ve been doing for the past 30 years is basically making this place look beautiful and nice,” Cesar Ochoa, Goodwill USAFA Site Manager, said. “We have an excellent crew of people, 75% of our employees have disabilities, which it’s a janitorial contract, but also a rehab program and I have an amazing and amazing crew, I cannot ask for a better people.”

The contract between the two allows individuals with disabilities to hold a job in the southern Colorado community, while also being able to interact with our nation’s next heroes.

“This is an excit[ing] time of the year because this is May, it’s graduation time, Ochoa said. “Thunderbirds will be flying over so it’s a really nice place to be this time of the year also because it’s a lot of excitement. We like to see when they come really young and now, they’re all ready to go and go do their orders and stuff.”

Last month marked the 30th anniversary of the custodial contract between Goodwill of Colorado and USAFA, underscoring the strong relationship the two have developed over the years and the profound influence they’ve had in providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

“When you hear the name Goodwill, you think stores, retail, but Goodwill is just not retail anymore,” Ochoa said. “We grew through the years, so the janitorial is a big contract. We also have a fresh start laundry, and they do a lot of the hospitals. “

One USAFA cadet greeted Avery, a testament to the relationships formed in these halls.

No matter the job, it can be a challenge going to work each day, but this team holds employees who have been around for decades. Stephen Lawerence began in 1994 and said he likes working on the stairwells and the fourth floor.

“30 years is not easy,” Ochoa said. “That’s a lot of story behind it, a lot of journey, a lot of work, a lot of things, that I don’t think that I will sit with Stevie, and he would have enough time for him to told me all the stories he has for this place.”

Avery Felder’s infectious positivity and radiant smile immediately catch one’s attention. It’s evident that he takes great joy in his work and thinks the world of Ochoa.

“I love working with everybody here, nice people and everybody has their own little special ways and stuff,” Felder said. “It’s really cool. Like me, I’m the funny guy.”

Cesar interacted with Avery and Steve while inside one of the dormitory halls on Thursday morning.

Thousands of cadets walk through these halls and while their footprints may no longer be visible, those tasked with the cleaning have undeniably made their lasting mark.

“It’s a legacy, it’s a story now that we built at one of the most beautiful historic places in Colorado,” Ochoa said. “This is the jewel of the mountains. It’s a beautiful place and seeing these guys being here for 30 years, that says it at all. It’s a mission that we can not say nothing but good job through Goodwill.”

