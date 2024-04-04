US wants airlines to boost travel benefits for military personnel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday urged the nation's largest passenger airlines to improve travel benefits for active-duty military personnel and their families.

The department in May plans to begin posting comparative information on travel benefits that airlines guarantee for service members and their families on a customer service dashboard.

The department plans to detail airlines that will commit to full refunds to service members and their families who cancel travel plans due to military directives as well as allowances for free baggage.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)