US Marshals set up sniper inside neighbor’s home during SWAT situation

A community was told to shelter in place while a massive amount of law enforcement personnel were called to the scene of a deadly shootout at an east Charlotte home. The order has been lifted.

3 marshals killed, 5 officers hurt in east Charlotte shootout, CMPD says

Early Monday afternoon, the scene started to unfold at Galway Drive in a neighborhood near the intersection of Milton Road and The Plaza.

The U.S. Marshals went to the home to serve a warrant on a felony charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, said Chief Johnny Jennings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A suspect met them with gunfire. U.S. Marshals returned fire and killed the suspect. More shooting came from inside the home, police said.

An hourslong standoff began, which ended with the loss of several lives.

Three U.S. Marshals were killed, said Jennings. Four responding CMPD officers were shot and one of them is in critical condition. Another agent with the U.S. Marshals Task Force was also struck by gunfire.

The area was secured by late afternoon and neighbors were no longer asked to shelter in place. Authorities are questioning the people inside the home. The persons of interest are a woman and a juvenile.

“Today we lost some heroes that are out trying to simply keep our community safe,” said Jennings.

‘Kept going and escalating’

Tyler Wilson and his roommates were sitting at home when they heard a loudspeaker outside.

They then heard gunshots at about 1:30 p.m.

“Then shots ringing left and right for 30 minutes,” Wilson said.

Officers needed access to his home and property.

“It just kept going and escalating, every window, cops kept coming in,” he said. “They were jumping over our fence, so I let them come through the house. They set up a U.S. marshal sniper in my room.”

The roommates described the scene that seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie.

“It felt like a movie, and we had front-row seats,” Wilson said. “There were at least 100 gunshots. It was a lot.”

Reactions from local and state officials have been pouring in

CMPD officers reopened the entrances and roads to Atrium Health Main late Monday afternoon.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and city manager Marcus Jones went to the hospital.

Lyles tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today. I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mecklenburg County officials released the following statement:

“Leaders and staff from Mecklenburg County government, including the Board of County Commissioners and County Manager’s office, offer their condolences and support to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and our law enforcement community following the shooting deaths of three officers.

“The Board of County Commissioners joins the grieving families and community-at-large as we deal with this devastating loss,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Board and a retired veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “When such senseless and preventable tragedies occur in our community, everyone hurts.”

County Manager Dena R. Diorio also expressed her sympathy and offered condolences to the officers’ families, colleagues, friends, and neighbors.

“Our entire Mecklenburg County community feels the shock and the pain when such a tragedy occurs, and our prayers are with all affected,” said Diorio. “Mecklenburg County government stands ready to support our law enforcement colleagues and their families in any way we can as we all work through this heartbreaking situation.”

