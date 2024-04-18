US Marshals arrest man accused of murder and bias crime following January shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened back in January in Southeast Portland.

After being accused of murder and a bias crime by a grand jury, 53-year-old Kirk Belgrade was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals, the Portland Police Bureau announced in a release.

This all comes after a shooting on the night of Jan. 19 in the 7700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, in the parking lot of a motel, which resulted in the death of 25-year-old Rametheus Clense Hill, of Fairview.

Once the case was presented to the grand jury, including the evidence and witness interviews conducted by homicide detectives, they determined Belgrade “intentionally caused physical injury to the victim because of his perception of the victim’s race,” the release said.

Belgrade was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hill’s family has been notified of Belgrade’s arrest, officials said.

