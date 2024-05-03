US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

View of the drug product manufacturing laboratory in biologics and sterile injectables, Catalent, in Brussels

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional information about a $16.5 billion deal by Novo Nordisk's parent to buy manufacturing subcontractor Catalent.

The deal was announced in February and Novo Nordisk Foundation has since refiled its application to the U.S. FTC seeking regulatory approval for it.

Catalent in a regulatory filing on Friday said the companies were in the process of gathering information and documents to respond to FTC's request received on May 2 and intend to continue to cooperate with the regulator.

Catalent and Novo Holdings expect to close the deal towards the end of calendar year 2024.

Novo Holdings is the investment arm of Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)