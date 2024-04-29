US 6 closed in both directions after crash in Utah Co.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — UDOT officials urged drivers to seek alternate routes after a crash on US-6 near Thistle closed the route in both directions on Sunday evening.

Roughly two hours after UDOT initially informed people about the crash, they posted an update on social media to say that westbound traffic was backed up for about five miles, with an estimated delay of one hour of traffic.

READ NEXT: Man ejected, killed in Utah County crash

Officials said eastbound traffic was delayed for one hour and 15 minutes, and was backed up for two miles.

Fire officials, medical officials and the Utah Highway Patrol were on the scene, according to UDOT. Officials did not immediately release information about the cars involved in the crash.

According to the UDOT website, the incident was estimated to be cleared around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.