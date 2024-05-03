Urbana High School students reach 10,000 hours of volunteer service during academic year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of Urbana High School students reached a major milestone in volunteer service this school year — 10,000 hours’ worth of service.

Nearly 100 students helped reach this milestone, and they will be recognized later this month by the Urbana School District and the City of Urbana at the third annual Mayoral Recognition Program.

“Urbana Schools and its students are committed to serving our community, which is evident in this year’s impressive volunteer numbers,” district Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said. “Our students gave more than 10,000 hours of their time and talents in service to our community. These students exemplify the spirit of Urbana Tiger Pride, and their dedication to our community is remarkable. We truly are Urbana Better Together.”

The program will take place May 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium of Urbana High School. The keynote speakers will be Minnie Pearson, President of the NAACP Champaign County Branch and a former Urbana School District teacher.

“We are celebrating Urbana High School students for volunteer service in our community. They are learning to be lifelong volunteers and leaders. We know that each friend we make, each person we help, each act of kindness makes our community stronger and healthier,” said Mayor Diane Marlin. “In this third year of the Mayoral Recognition Program, approximately 100 students have volunteered upwards of 10,000 hours. We also celebrate their families and friends, teacher mentors, and school district administrators and staff who have supported their efforts throughout the year.”

Some of the students’ volunteer achievements include collecting 1,900 pounds of food for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, gathering 200 pounds of trash and recyclable material and building seven homes for Habitat for Humanity.

The Mayoral Recognition Program is open to any Urbana High School student that completes 30 hours of volunteer service during an academic year. They will receive a Certificate of Service from Dr. Ivory-Tatum, Marlin and Urbana High School Principal Jesse Guzman.

