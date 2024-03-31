The ups and downs of Massachusetts gas prices. See what is happening on Cape Cod.

Massachusetts gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.29 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.22 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Massachusetts has risen about 15 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29 and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 3% lower at $3.19 per gallon.

On March 15, the American Automotive Association tagged the average price of gas in Massachusetts at $3.309 per gallon, up from $3.293 per gallon a week ago.

What about gas prices on Cape Cod?

The Speedway gas stations on the Scenic Highway sold gas for $3.23 per gallon, up eight cents from last week. Inter Mart on the Scenic Highway was $3.28 per gallon, an increase of nine cents from last week, according to the crowdsourced data collector GasBuddy. Bay Village Gas on Main Street was the cheapest at $3.17 a gallon. Prices jumped to $3.21 and $3.26 a gallon at the Main Street Super Petroleum and Shell stations respectively.

Across the Bourne Bridge on MacArthur Boulevard, gas was selling for $3.39 at Mobil, the same price as last week. Cumberland Farms was slightly less at $3.35 a gallon.

At Falmouth's Speedway station on Sandwich Road, gas was $3.23 per gallon, an increase of four cents from last week. Two Cumberland Farms stations sold gas for $3.33 per gallon, the same as last week.

In Barnstable, prices remained the same as last week at B.J.'s, Cumberland Farms on Barnstable Road, and the Mobil station on Iyannough Road. B.J.'s members paid $3.13 per gallon, Cumberland Farms on Barnstable Road was $3.27 per gallon, and Mobil sold gas for $3.35 per gallon. Stop & Shop on West Main Street offered regular gas for $3.19, a drop of six cents from last week. Customers who use Stop & Shop cards to buy groceries can accrue points off on gasoline.

The prices at three Dennis gas stations along a quarter mile stretch of East-West Dennis Road (Route 134) ranged from $3.23 to $3.39 per gallon. The prices were the same as last week's prices at Mobil ($3.23) for cash customers, Shell ($3.37) and Cumberland Farms ($3.39).

Prices in Orleans dropped six cents for the Mobil station on Route 6A. Gas was $3.49 per gallon. Speedway on South Orleans Road sold gas for $3.49 per gallon, the same price for two weeks in a row. Prices at Cumberland Farms on Route 6A sold for $3.49 per gallon, the same as last week. Citgo on Route 6A and Sunoco on South Orleans Road had the highest prices. Both offered regular gas at $3.69 per gallon.

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms on Shank Painter Road in Provincetown offered regular gas for $3.55 per gallon, the same price as last week.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from minutes to days old.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.52, making prices in the state about 6.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.45 per gallon.

