‘Unusual’: Earthquake felt in Mass. was biggest to rattle region in decades, local scientist says

A “significant” and “relatively unusual” earthquake in New Jersey that was felt in Massachusetts on Friday morning was the biggest to rattle the region in decades, according to a local scientist.

John E. Ebel, senior research scientist at the Weston Observatory, says the earthquake was felt from New England to Washington D.C.

Ebel, who is also a professor at Boston College, called the earthquake “significant” but noted damage was unlikely because damage starts around magnitude 5. He also said this earthquake was “relatively unusual” because the last time one of this size was recorded was in 2002 in New York state.

According to Abel, the largest magnitude in a given year is usually 3, 3.1, or 3.2.

“Somewhere in New England, there’s a felt earthquake about three to six times per year. Most of them are very small and just felt locally. To get to one of this size, it’s probably a once-in-every-20-or-so-years earthquake,” Ebel explained.

Those located near the epicenter of the earthquake would have heard a loud rumble or roar, in addition to strong shaking for up to 15 seconds. A more mild shake would have been experienced further away.

The earthquake was probably between 2 and 3 miles below the surface of the earth, which is typical for the Northeast, according to Ebel.

A preliminary report from the USGS indicates the earthquake was recorded in north-central New Jersey.

