Here are unofficial results for the Kansas presidential primary

The results are in after Kansas Republicans and Democrats voted Tuesday in the state’s first presidential primary in decades.

The state’s primary came after former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden already had secured their party’s nominations and every major opponent had suspended their campaigns.

Turnout was low, with 41,816 Democrats and 93,552 Republicans voting across the state.

This marks the third presidential primary race held in Kansas. The others were in 1980 and 1992.

Results for Democratic presidential primary in Kansas

Joe Biden, 35,030, 84%

Jason Michael Palmer, 496, 1%

Dean Phillips, 554, 1%

Marianne Williamson, 1,435, 3%

None of the names, 4,291, 10%

Results for Democratic primary in Sedgwick County

Joe Biden, 6,059, 87%

Jason Michael Palmer, 65, 1%

Dean Phillips, 90, 1%

Marianne Williamson, 209, 3%

None of the names, 535, 8%

Results for Republican presidential primary in Kansas

Ryan L. Binkley, 502, 1%

Ron DeSantis, 2,491, 3%

Nikki R. Haley, 15,040, 16%

Donald J. Trump, 70,561, 75%

None of the names, 4,888, 5%

Results for Republican primary in Sedgwick County

Ryan L. Binkley, 64, less than 1%

Ron DeSantis, 358, 3%

Nikki R. Haley, 2,506, 18%

Donald J. Trump, 10,226, 74%

None of the names, 608, 4%