UNM's spring commencement is Saturday. Here's what to know:

May 10—The University of New Mexico will be holding its spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at 9 a.m. at University Arena, the Pit.

Close to 3,000 people will receive degrees. Some 1,920 bachelor's degrees, 658 master's degrees, 63 doctorates, 92 juris doctorates, 78 medical doctorates, 52 pharmacy doctorates, 110 graduate certificates, and 18 education specialists will be administered.

The university has recommendations for guests preparing to celebrate their students.

Parking

UNM said attendees should park on the west side of University Stadium, directly across from the Pit at Avenida Cesar Chavez and University SE. The university has an interactive parking map on its website to assist with parking. Parking passes are not required, nor is there a fee. However, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. The university recommends that attendees arrive early to ensure a parking spot.

Entry

Entry for attendees will be on the northeast corner of the Pit. Graduates will be permitted to park in the west lot, but guests will need to go through the northeast corner for entry. UNM will have a "clear bag policy," meaning attendees will not be allowed to bring in bags or purses unless they are clear. Small clutch bags will be permitted and must be 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches in size. Attendees will be required to go through a bag check and metal detector.

Prohibited items include: artificial noise-makers such as air horns; signs, banners and poles; any bags that do not comply with the clear bag policy; outside food and beverages other than one 32-ounce or smaller sealed water bottle; glass containers or items; smoking or any tobacco use, including vapes, snuff and chewing tobacco; thrown objects; helium balloons; and weapons of any kind.

Arrival

Doors will open for attendees at 7:30 a.m. The commencement will begin at 9 a.m. The commencement is expected to end at noon but may run shorter or longer.

What to expect

Doctoral students will walk first, followed by master's recipients and undergraduates. Students will not be arranged in a specific order and will cross the stage based on where they are seated. Flash photography will not be permitted. Professional photographers will be at the event and photos will be available for purchase within a few weeks of graduation. Guests will not be allowed on the arena floor during any portion of the event.