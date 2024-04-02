'Unknown substance' found at Tennessee Walmart Distribution Center, 12 treated for nausea

Hazmat crews were called to a Walmart Distribution Center in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday night due to an unknown substance, according to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency received a call just before 8 p.m. Monday regarding an "unknown substance" at a Walmart Distribution Center in Lebanon. According to a post from the EMA, a perimeter was established and hazmat crews began working to identify the substance.

Lebanon, Tennessee is located in Middle Tennessee, about 32 miles east of Nashville.

12 patients treated for nausea symptoms

According to the EMA, there were 12 patients total: 10 who were evaluated and released after decontamination on the scene, and two others who went to an area hospital for treatment after leaving the scene. All the patients had reported symptoms related to nausea.

Hazmat crews remained on scene Monday to identify the substance and oversee cleanup, and officials said there is no threat to the public.

As of Tuesday morning, the makeup of the substance has not yet been publicly identified.

