University of Texas at Dallas student found dead a week after he vanished

A University of Texas at Dallas student was found dead a week after he disappeared, according to officials.

Andrew Zhou Li, 20, was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24 at his on-campus apartment. He was found dead off-campus by the Richardson Police Department, the university's Vice President for Student Affairs, Gene Fitch, said in an email sent to students, faculty and staff Saturday.

Richardson Police found Li's body Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Routh Creek Parkway "under the DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) rail tracks," according to a news release.

Andrew’s cause of death is under investigation.

The university said police believe there is no threat to students and faculty on campus, and shared mental health resources for the community.

"We all grieve with Andrew’s family and friends at this sorrowful outcome," Fitch said. "We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew him."

The University of Texas at Dallas will hold its annual "Comets Remember" ceremony on March 19 to honor all the students who passed away during the academic year, Fitch said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com