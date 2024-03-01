University of Florida eliminiates DEI employees per DeSantis law. Here's what we know

On Jan. 17, the Florida Board of Education approved rules that prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion spending at FCS institutions. The rules follow Senate Bill 266, signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May banning state funding for DEI programs at the state's public universities.

On Friday, the University of Florida announced the elimination of all of its DEI employee positions. The change was announced via an emailed administrative memo.

DeSantis made a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon that reads, "DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I'm glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit.

Here's what we know:

All DEI employees at University of Florida are fired

According to an emailed administrative memo, all University of Florida DEI positions and DEI-focused contracts were eliminated in compliance with the Florida Board of Governors' regulation that prohibits diversity, equity and inclusion spending.

The rule was put in place to comply with a DeSantis-signed law banning state funding for DEI programs at public universities in Florida.

What is the diversity breakdown at UF?

According to the Chief Diversity Officer page on the University of Florida website, the school's demographics were as follows as of spring 2023:

UF Undergraduate Students:

White: 55.56%

Hispanic or Latino: 21.04%

Asian: 8.43%

Black or African American: 6.59%

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0.37%

American Indian or Alaska Native: 0.22%

Two or more Races: 3.38%

Race and Ethnicity Unknown: 2.79%

Nonresident: 1.62%

UF graduate and professional students:

White: 49.78%

Hispanic or Latino: 11.21%

Asian: 6.03%

Black or African American: 5.43%

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0.18%

American Indian or Alaska Native: 0.26%

Two or more Races: 1.69%

Race and Ethnicity Unknown: 3.51%

Nonresident: 21.91%

UF faculty:

White: 65.23%

Hispanic or Latino: 8.65%

Asian: 13.34%

Black or African American: 4.56%

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander: 0.04%

American Indian or Alaska Native: 0.17%

Two or more Races: 0.94%

Race and Ethnicity Unknown: 1.42%

Nonresident: 5.65%

What is the University of Florida's diversity mission?

The school's Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement has the following diversity mission posted on its website:

"Through transformative educational experiences and developmental opportunities, The Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement celebrates and empowers diverse communities and advocates for an inclusive campus for all students across identities."

What is the male-to-female ratio at University of Florida?

According to U.S. News & World Report, the gender distribution of the 34,552 students enrolled at the University of Florida in the fall of 2022 was 44% male and 56% female.

