Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees will no longer have a job at UF

The University of Florida announced Friday that it is eliminating all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employee positions.

This change, announced through an emailed administrative memo, comes after the Florida Board of Governors labeled expenditures related to DEI programs as prohibited expenditures.

The memo explains that "to comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors."

The Board of Governors defines DEI as "any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification."

About 100 University of Florida students gathered at Turlington Hall on Feb. 23, 2023, amid a statewide walkout in protest of recent education-related efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. On Friday, UF eliminated all employee positions related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The regulation says a state university "may not expend any state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities" that violate section 1000.05 of Florida Statutes, advocate for what it defines as diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in what it defines as political or social activism.

Florida Statute section 1000.05, named the Florida Educational Equity Act, requires equality of access and prohibits discrimination "on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, or marital status" against students and employees in the Florida K-20 public education system.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on X (formerly Twitter): "DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit."

Employees who have been fired will receive the university's standard 12 weeks of pay, under the direction of UF Human Resources. UF said these employees are encouraged to apply, between March 1 and April 19, for expedited consideration for different positions currently open at the university. UF also said it will work to speed up the interview process for these employees and provide an answer on all applications within 12 weeks.

The office of the chief financial officer will reallocate approximately $5 million into a faculty recruitment fund to be administered by the Office of the Provost. These funds were previously reported to Tallahassee for DEI expenses, including employee salaries and expenditures.

UF's Diversity Dashboard recorded that between fall 2012 and fall 2022, nearly half of students enrolled at the university have been white. In 2012, white students represented 56.11% out of 28,102 students and in 2022 they represented 49.80% out of 30,278 students.

In 2012 white faculty represented 73.61% of 3,341 employees and in 2022 they represented 64.46% of 3,700 employees. White staff in 2012 represented 69.96% of 6,113 employees and in 2022 they represented 63.32% of 6,709 employees.

The memo said UF is and always will be "unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving."

The Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, the Center for Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement, the Office for Accessibility and Gender Equity, the Disability Resource Center, the RESPECT Team and the Office of Institutional Planning and Research's diversity dashboard all fall under DEI at the university. None of these resources have been specifically mentioned by UF yet.

