Universal Orlando unveils details about 'How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk' land at Epic Universe
Universal Orlando unveils details about 'How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk' land at Epic Universe
Universal Orlando unveils details about 'How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk' land at Epic Universe
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
Shark Days are upon us! Get your hands on a discounted upright, stick or robovac while you can.
The South Carolina native is coming home.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
The 2025 Polestar 4 is priced between the 2 and the 3, and it's offered in numerous configurations including rear- and all-wheel-drive.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
Apple has scheduled the WWDC keynote for June 10, which should provide updates on various software updates. The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference goes until June 14.
Defender, which recently split from Land Rover, will launch a performance-oriented flagship model called Octa with V8 power and off-road goodies.
"I've been a long fan of the work that comes out of [Shondaland]," Aduba tells Yahoo Entertainment.
There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.
Square Enix has revealed that the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dawntrail, will arrive on July 2. There are a bunch of pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, including an early access period.
Take flight! Score Apple, Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and other favorite brands at a steep discount.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this layering wonder.
The Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general filed a massive lawsuit against Apple on Thursday morning, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has been accusing Apple’s iOS App Store of antitrust violations for years in an ongoing, arduous legal battle. Epic is never named explicitly in the 88-page lawsuit, but the gaming company’s complaints are echoed across extensive discussion of the App Store’s anticompetitive practices.
An MRI showed a bone contusion in Brandon Ingram's knee.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) released a statement on Thursday cheering on the Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The group includes a number of key app makers, including Epic Games, Spotify, Deezer, Match Group, Proton and others. "With today's announcement, the Department of Justice is taking a strong stand against Apple’s stranglehold over the mobile app ecosystem, which stifles competition and hurts American consumers and developers alike,” said Rick VanMeter, executive director of the CAF.