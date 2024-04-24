United Way announces Spirit award winners

Apr. 24—HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point has announced this year's winners of the Spirit of North Carolina Awards.

The award recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional commitment to community service, fundraising, volunteerism and advocacy efforts.

This year's winners are:

—The Salvation Army of High Point: Recognized for Crisis Control and Community Resilience.

—Computerway Food Systems: Acknowledged for Building a Legacy of Community Engagement Through Volunteerism.

—The city of High Point: Honored for an Impactful and Engaging Campaign Event or Activity.

—Mickey Truck Bodies: Celebrated for Building Momentum and Sustainability Through Engaged Leadership or Employees in the Business Campaign category.

—The Arc of High Point: Applauded for Leading through the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lens.

—Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.: Commended for Investment in Long-Term Sustainable Impact.

—High Point Fire Chief Thomas Reid: Honored as an outstanding Community Ambassador.

The Spirit of North Carolina Award offers United Ways in communities across the state an opportunity to honor organizations whose United Way campaigns exemplify the "spirit" of their community. United Way of North Carolina leads the award nomination and judging process and presents the award annually.

Car giveaway —The annual United Way Vann York Car Giveaway will be Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Truist Point stadium, prior to the High Point Rockers game vs. Lexington. —Any United Way of Greater High Point donor who gives at the Caring Gift level or higher is able to enter the drawing. Drawings will be held to narrow down the finalists to 10. Each finalist will be given the opportunity to select a single key from a group of keys, which will be used to start or unlock a car during the May 16 giveaway event. The finalist whose key unlocks or starts the vehicle will win the vehicle.