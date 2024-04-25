United Supermarkets & Market Street donate more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas, New Mexico

Apr. 24—On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Market Street donated 4,860 pounds of apples to the West Texas Food Bank as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program. This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

For 14 years, The United Family has partnered with FirstFruits to continue the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program. During that time, the two companies have donated more than 600,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families, a news release said.

"The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to make these donations for the fourteenth year in a row," Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family, said in the release. "We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico."

This donation marks a continuing commitment by The United Family as original partners of the Take a Bite of Hunger program, sponsored by FirstFruits Farms. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity across the country.

"Washington state had one of the largest apple crops this season," Aimee Peters, business development manager of FirstFruits, said in the release. "We're proud to partner with retailers like United Supermarkets who participate in our Take a Bite Out of Hunger program to support apple volume movement from our farm to their customers while also investing in their communities to donate fresh apples to neighborhoods that are underserved of fresh, nutritious foods. Cheers to our 14th year of partnership on this program! We appreciate the support."

Food Banks Receiving Donations:

— South Plains Food Bank — Lubbock

— High Plains Food Bank — Amarillo

— Food Bank of West Central Texas — Abilene

— Minnie's Food Pantry — Dallas

— West Texas Food Bank — Odessa/Midland

— Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Wichita Falls

— Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico — Clovis, NM

— Roadrunner Food Bank — Albuquerque, NM

— The Storehouse New Mexico — Albuquerque, NM