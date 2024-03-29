United Airlines Boeing 777 diverted to Denver during Paris flight over engine issue

Another United flight has been diverted because of an issue with the engine.

Flight 990, which was headed to Paris from San Francisco International Airport, was diverted to Denver on Thursday evening after the crew reported an issue with the engine, according to the Statement United Airlines emailed to USA TODAY on Friday. After it landed safely, passengers deplaned normally, and the flight was canceled.

While the flight did not declare an emergency landing, emergency services were there on standby. But the flight did not need them.

A representative from United said the airline is currently looking to provide flight options that leave Friday for the 273 passengers who were on board.

Unrelated incidents

Last week, the crew of a United flight that was supposed to fly from SFO to Osaka, Japan, was alerted to engine problems as the plane was taxiing to the runway. It returned to the gate and was delayed by five hours.

Both planes were Boeing 777s that were set to depart from SFO on international flights. United Airlines told USA TODAY that the events were unrelated.

When the airline was asked if it plans to investigate what is happening with its planes at SFO, its media team declined to comment.

Boeing CEO to step down

Amid a slew of safety issues involving Boeing's aircraft the 737 Max, the company's CEO, Dave Calhoun, said he will step down at the end of 2024.

Calhoun had been facing scrutiny since a January mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane. The Alaska Airlines 737 Max lost a door plug midflight while it was about 16,000 feet above the ground.

