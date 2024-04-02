Unique ways educators are incorporating the solar eclipse in their lessons

Science teachers have had April 8 circled on their calendars for years.

Not just science teachers, either. Educators of all subjects and at all levels, from early education to graduate school, are finding ways to fit the total solar eclipse into their lesson plans, taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime real world application.

Here are some eclipse-related lessons from local K-12 schools that stand out from the rest, plus a teacher training program scheduled for the morning of the eclipse itself.

Midnight at Midday: Calkins Road Middle School, Pittsford

In Pittsford, music teacher John Beel is taking the eclipse indoors and onto the main stage.

He wrote an original musical production called "Midnight at Midday: The Musical Tales of an Eclipse." Seventh- and eighth-graders will perform it at 7 p.m. April 6 and again at 2:07 p.m. April 7, exactly 24 hours before the eclipse.

Students at Calkins Road Middle School in Pittsford are performing a play called "Midnight at Midday: The Musical Tales of an Eclipse."

The play is about a collection of strangers who meet during the solar eclipse in a fictional town called Harmon Corners. It includes a dozen original songs by composer Casey Filiaci.

The songs and dialogue are studded with cultural and mythological eclipse references, like the black squirrel believed to cause eclipses in the Choctaw culture, as well as astronomical concepts like Baily's beads.

"If you ask students if they’re excited about the eclipse, they’ll answer that they are because they learned so much about it from being in the musical," Beel said. "It becomes real beyond just something that’s written in a textbook. They become the teachers and they’re teaching it to the audience."

Eclipse-watching tents: Wilson Magnet High School, Rochester

"I love you, but this stuff is like, $1,000 a roll, so I need you to be careful," Ellen Post said to a student.

Post is a teacher at Wilson Magnet High School. The stuff is Mylar, the material from which eclipse-watching safety lenses are made — or, in this case, eclipse-watching tents.

Kyeonie 'Keke' Leta-Robinson, tenth grade, and Miracle Galland, ninth grade, work together to tape down sheets of silver black polymer solar film to create a skylight for viewing the upcoming total solar eclipse, in science teacher Ellen Post's classroom at Wilson High School in Rochester Thursday, March 14, 2024.

And $1,000 isn't the actual cost for a roll of the stuff. In reality it's more like $2,700. Donated, thankfully.

Wilson students have been at working turning standard tailgating canopies into eclipse-viewing stations, inserting three-by-four foot Mylar panels into the roofs to allow for safe viewing. They're intended in particular for young children who might not keep their safety glasses on.

The tents and the students will be at Genesee Valley Park on April 8 for an event called Total Eclipse of the Park. There will be bands, food trucks, activities for children and a variety of things intended for the blind and visually impaired, including beep baseball, tactile maps and devices that transform the visual spectacle of the eclipse into an audible one.

At one station, students used box-cutters to make foam-board frames. At a second, they laid the Mylar panels onto the frames. At the third, they cut holes in the tent roofs and used Velcro to attach them.

Avon Payne, a junior, and Kayden Svkapi, tenth grade, lift into place a silver black polymer solar film covered skylight into a hole cut into a tent canopy in science teacher Ellen Post's classroom at Wilson High School in Rochester Thursday, March 14, 2024. The tent canopies with their special skylights will be used to view the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing every happy to be seeing the eclipse," said one of the Wilson students, 11th-grader Zavon Payne. "It's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Eclipse Club: Penfield High School, Penfield

The students in Penfield High School's debate club are not trained educators, but already in their first lesson they showed they've mastered a valuable pedagogical tool.

When in doubt, use candy.

They were in a second-grade classroom at Indian Landing Elementary School in mid-March, explaining to the younger children why the sky would darken. Each student's head was the Earth, the lollipop was the moon and a classmate was the sun.

Second-graders at Indian Landing Elementary School in Penfield use a lollipop to cast a moon-like shadow during a visit from the Penfield High School Eclipse Club March 19, 2024.

"Try to move it so you totally block it out," club president Leah Reichman said. When the exercise was over the children got to eat the lollipops.

The Eclipse Club is traveling to several elementary schools in Penfield to teach short lessons. They also created a video to play at Bay Trail Middle School.

"The visuals really help, how they're able to create the effect on their own," said the classroom teacher, Colleen McDermott. "They work best at this age when they have something (tangible).

"Then, of course, they get to eat the lollipop."

Indigenous Sky-Earth Institute: Warner School of Education, University of Rochester

Science educators at UR's Warner School of Education will be holding a two-day event April 7 and 8 that intends to link Indigenous and Western viewpoints on astronomy, history and the humanities.

Sunday will be a public festival with lectures, storytelling and demonstrations by Indigenous experts and educators from across North America. They include Wilfred Buck, an astronomer and author from the Opaskwayak Creek Nation in Manitoba, and Jim Rock, a Dakota science teacher and director of Indigenous Programming for the planetarium at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

On Monday, many of the same experts will be conducting a professional development session for local teachers. It will end at 2 p.m., just in time to step outside and view the eclipse from the UR campus.

"It’s using the (eclipse) as a catalyst for thinking more broadly, so hopefully science teachers leave the institute understanding other ways of knowing other than the western, Eurocentric way of doing science," organizer Michael Occhino said. "When a Western scientist looks at the sky they think of it in certain ways compared to when Indigenous people look at the sky, and both ways can be interesting to think about."

— Justin Murphy is a veteran reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle and author of "Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York." Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/CitizenMurphy or contact him at jmurphy7@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Unique ways educators are incorporating the solar eclipse in lessons