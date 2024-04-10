Unidentified man found shot inside Spring Valley laundromat, police say

SPRING VALLEY - A burst of gunfire left a man wounded during a shooting in the village's Hill Section, police said Wednesday.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital after officers found him wounded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday inside a laundromat at 74 Ewing Ave., police said in a news release.

Police did not release the man's identity or condition Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the department at 845-356-7400.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley NY: Shot unidentified man found inside laundromat