Unicoi County man faces drug, evading charges

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi County man is facing drug and evading charges after running from police, according to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to serve Clint C. Casey, 51, of Erwin, with an outstanding felony warrant after finding him on an ATV in the Shilo Road area of the Rock Creek community on Sunday.

Casey ran from deputies in a wooded area off Candy Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the area led deputies to a home where Casey was known to live and they found a door ajar. Deputies searched the home and found “several articles of illegal contraband,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Casey surrendered to deputies on the scene a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm at Casey’s home.

Casey faces additional charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest.

He is being held in the Unicoi County Jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

