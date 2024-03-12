An 'undisclosed' number of firearms were stolen from Theisen's Tuesday morning in Ames

Theisen's Home Farm & Auton on Dayton Avenue in Ames is seem Tuesday, March 12.

The Ames Police Department announced an "undisclosed" number of firearms were stolen from an Ames store early Tuesday morning.

A break-in was reported at Theisen's Home Farm & Auto around 5:07 a.m. on March 12. Per Mar Security informed the Ames Public Safety Communication—911 Center that the front store motion alarm was activated.

Officers found the front doors "smashed" when they arrived on the scene. The police department said an "undisclosed" number of firearms were stolen upon entry of the store.

Ames Police said the break-in is "an active investigation in the preliminary stages," and they would not release additional information "at this time."

Theisen's, located at 1315 S Dayton Ave., did not comment but did note that the store is operating normally.

Ames PD nor Theisen's would reveal how many weapons or what type were stolen.

The Ames store opens at 8 a.m. daily (except on Sundays) and closes at 8 p.m.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Guns stolen from Theisen's Home Farm & Auto in early morning Ames robbery