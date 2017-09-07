Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Definitely Have the Sweetest Love Story In Hollywood

From Woman's Day

Felicity Huffman was so terrified of commitment that she and William H. Macy dated off and on for 15 years before she took his proposals seriously.

"I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would've preferred to step in front of a bus," she told Tribune News in 2015.

Huffman, 54, and Macy, 67, met in the early 1980s at New York City's Atlantic Theater Company. For her, it was love at first sight.

The pair bonded over their love of acting-"It's the only language that we have," Macy told Closer Weekly-but as Huffman recalls, she had to talk him into dating.

"I went on a campaign. He was certainly worth it," she told Daily Mail.

They became a couple but took things slowly. Macy asked Huffman to marry him several times over the years, but the actress, whose own parents divorced when she was a baby, was reluctant. She worried that she'd lose her identity in marriage. "I thought I'd disappear. Men's stock when they get married goes up. Women's stock goes down," she has said.

After a breakup that lasted nearly five years, followed by yet another proposal, Huffman knew she couldn't say no. "I was finally smart enough to go: 'I'm going to marry this guy or really lose him for good,'" she explained.

"It was the work I had to do in order to bring myself to the marriage and then the work that I did to be able to trust another person and see what comes out of that comfort and that safety," Huffman continued. "I was able to blossom out of that."

The pair tied the knot on Sept. 6, 1997 and had their first child, daughter Sophia Grace, three years later. In 2002, they welcomed their second daughter, Georgia Grace.

As their relationship has blossomed over their years, so have their careers-definitely no coincidence. The two are each other's professional support network, reading scripts together and occasionally working together on various TV and film projects.

"I love to act with Bill," Huffman gushed to Closer Weekly earlier this year. "You know how if you play a sport with someone who is better than you, your game will improve? It's true with acting as well."

"Sometimes we go away. We find a hotel, and we just get away for a weekend."

In 2009, they became the second couple to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on the same day. (The first was producers Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner in 2008.)

When they found out they were both nominated for Emmys in 2016, each told the other they weren't going to win. "Then we gave each other a kiss!" Huffman revealed with a laugh. (For the record, they were both right.)

Their work lives are so wrapped up in their personal lives, in fact, the pair used to have a rule: no talking shop in bed. "There were a lot of times where he'd go, 'I have an idea for that,' and I'd go, 'Hang on!' And we'd get out of bed and we'd talk about it," Huffman told HuffPo. "Now it's fine. Now we're too old to get out of bed."