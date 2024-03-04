'Unacceptable' fatal shooting inside Highlands bar prompts action by Louisville officials

A sign on the door of Louisville's Cafe 360 bar warns attendees that guns and other weapons are not allowed on the property. March 4, 2024

There's a sign on the door at Café 360: "No firearms or weapons permitted on this property," it reads.

It's a stark reminder of a grim weekend at the 1582 Bardstown Road bar. A man was shot and killed inside the crowded business early Sunday morning — one of four fatal shootings in the city over a 24-hour period — leading officials to take action at the start of the new week.

In a news release Monday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city's Alcohol Beverage Control board has requested an emergency suspension of Café 360's license in the aftermath of the "unacceptable" shooting, with support from the Highlands neighborhood's commerce guild and Metro Council representative.

“We need all of Louisville to help us by being a part of the solution,” Greenberg said. “By holding those who commit these violent acts accountable, we can make our community safer and protect more lives.”

The man killed in the 3:30 a.m. shooting was later identified as Theodore Brown, 21.

No arrests in the case have been announced by Louisville Metro Police. A department spokesperson on Monday said the homicide unit is "in the early stages of an investigation into this incident" and encouraged witnesses or others with information to reach out through LMPD's anonymous tip hotline online or at 502-574-5673.

Suspending the bar's license with Metro ABC is a short-term step, but Greenberg said he supports other long-term measures to improve safety, as well. He's backing a proposed ordinance from Metro Council members Rick Blackwell and Ben Reno-Weber (who represents the district where the shooting took place) that would let Metro ABC issue emergency license suspensions in cases where public safety is threatened, with a suspension hearing for the licensee to take place within three days.

Under current laws, emergency suspensions are only issued by the Kentucky Department of Alcohol Beverage Control. Louisville's ABC sent that board an emergency suspension request for Café 360 Monday morning, Greenberg said.

In a statement, Blackwell called the ordinance, which has support from Metro ABC, a "promising solution." And Reno-Weber said he hopes to announce additional actions soon.

"These senseless and tragic shootings in the Highlands and Bon Air, as well as those devastating families and neighborhoods across Louisville, only add to the urgency of our efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence," he said.

The exterior of Louisville's Cafe 360 bar on Bardstown Road. March 4, 2024

The shooting Sunday morning at Café 360 was one of several fatal shootings reported over the weekend, with four people killed:

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, LMPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of S. Fourth Street. One woman was injured, and a man, Larry M. Walker, 24, was killed.

At around the same time, LMPD officers responded to a report of at least one person down in a residence in the 3300 block of Noe Way. A woman, Daryasia Wingo, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe all parties are accounted for in that case.

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, one man was injured and another man who has not yet been identified died following a shooting at Huston Quin Park, in Louisville's Wilder Park neighborhood.

The shooting at Café 360 happened hours later, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated.

