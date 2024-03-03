Man, 21, dies in shooting at Bardstown Road bar. Here’s what we know

A 21-year-old man died from a shooting inside a bar on Bardstown Road early Sunday morning, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

LMPD responded to 911 calls of a shooting at Café 360, 1582 Bardstown Road, around 3:30 a.m., Sanders said. Officers at the scene located the man and called for Louisville Metro EMS. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified the man as Theodore Brown.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating, Sander said. Police believe there were several witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 21-year-old man dies from shooting at Cafe 360 on Bardstown Road