UN Security Council demands investigation into mass graves in Gaza

Palestinian health workers recover bodies of Palestinians buried in Nasser Hospital compound, after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew from the area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. he UN Security Council on Friday called for an investigation into mass graves discovered near health facilities in the Gaza Strip. Omar Naaman/dpa

The UN Security Council on Friday called for an investigation into mass graves discovered near health facilities in the Gaza Strip.

Graves containing several hundred bodies were found near the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in recent weeks.

Last month the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which cited the Palestinian civil defence, said some bodies had bound hands.

Hospitals and other medical establishments are entitled special protections under international humanitarian law.

The Israeli side has said accusations that Israeli forces had buried the bodies of Palestinians were unfounded. Israeli soldiers had merely examined the graves in search of Israeli hostages, officials said.

"The UN Security Council calls for immediate, independent, thorough, comprehensive, transparent and impartial investigations into mass graves discovered at the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza," a statement from Britain's UN mission said.

"There needs to be accountability for violations of international law."