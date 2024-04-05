UN Human Rights Council calls for end to arms exports to Israel

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday called for an end to arms exports to Israel in a resolution that made no mention of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas and its attack on the country last autumn.

The step is necessary to "prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights," according to the text adopted by the body in Geneva.

Germany was one of the six countries that voted against the resolution, which as well as not mentioning Hamas, denied Israel the right to self-defence and contained prejudgements against Israel, argued German Ambassador Katharina Stasch.

The resolution was supported by 28 countries, including Belgium, Finland and Luxembourg. Thirteen countries abstained from voting, including France and the Netherlands.

UNHRC resolutions are requests and the body has no means of enforcing them.

In a statement to the council, Stasch stressed that Israel must protect the Palestinian civilian population in the fight against Hamas and allow aid deliveries. These issues were also addressed in the resolution.

Israeli Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar strongly condemned the resolution, which omits any reference to the Hamas attack of October 7.

The massacre by Hamas and allied militants of some 1,200 mainly Israeli civilians precipitated Israel's current ground assault in Gaza.

"How many dead Israelis will it take to condemn Hamas?" the diplomat asked within the council.

The resolution also does not include a call for a ban on arms deliveries to Hamas. "A vote in favour is a vote in favour of Hamas," Shahar said.