UN estimates clearing Gaza of metal debris to take 14 years
The United Nations has estimated that it would take 100 lorries some 14 years to remove the 300 kilograms of scrap metal per square metre covering the heavily destroyed Gaza Strip.
And it is unlikely that the work could be done quickly, Peh Lodhammar from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Geneva said on Friday, due to unexploded ordnances.
There are no concrete estimates of how much live ammunition that did not explode on impact is lying in the ground, Lodhammar said.
Typically, 10% of munitions fired do not explode and are left behind.