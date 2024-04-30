UMC live updates: United Methodist debate over LGBTQ+ rights looms during final week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United Methodist Church’s top policymaking assembly illustrated on Monday the legislative slog the 700-plus delegates are encountering.

On the first day of the second and final week of the UMC General Conference in Charlotte, delegates spent hours Monday debating a proposal regarding the total number of African bishops. The debate was part of a larger conversation about the international structure of the church, one of the most high-profile legislative items facing the conference in addition to LGBTQ+ rights.

Delegates at the UMC General Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The largely Nashville-based UMC is emerging from a splintering that led to a quarter of all U.S. churches leaving the nation’s largest mainline Protestant denomination following disagreements over church policy and theology — including dealing with LGBTQ+ rights.

On Tuesday, the conference is expected to take up the remaining proposals, called petitions, to finalize the highly anticipated “regionalization” legislation to restructure the church’s system of regional oversight. Also, key petitions that aim to remove anti-LGBTQ restrictions may come before the delegates. The debate over those petitions might draw on potentially longer than Monday’s debate.

