Ultrawealthy cruising: See inside Royal Caribbean's most extravagant upgrades and a $100,000-a-week cabin on its Icon of the Seas

Cruise giants are putting more "pay-to-play" amenities on their new ships.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas has high-end upcharge options like a $200-per-person dinner.

See what a vacation on the world's largest cruise ship is like for affluent travelers.

Are you looking to ball out on your weeklong vacation aboard the world's largest cruise ship? Get ready to pay $200 for dinner and $100,000 for a cabin.

Vacations-at-sea can be a fairly affordable vacation option. With most cruise lines, your base fare already includes accommodations, unlimited food, endless activities, and the opportunity to see several destinations in one go.

But as more "pay-to-play" amenities show up on board, the more pricey these floating vacations could become. And there's likely no better example of this than Royal Caribbean's new world's largest cruise ship.

Forget tiny interior cabins and dinners at the buffet. On the 9,950-person Icon of the Seas, affluent travelers could have a vacation that rivals even the most luxurious small-ship cruise.

Guests interested in luxuriating in one of Icon’s 179 suites will be paying a minimum of $4,614 per person for a weeklong sailing.

Suites are furnished with high-end toiletries from Malin and Goetz. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The mega-ship's high-end suites range from 402 to 2,523 square feet, balconies included.

Some come with sweeping views of the AquaTheater. No need to scramble for the best seats when you can watch the show's divers, synchronized swimmers, and aerialists from your couch.

Others, like the floor-to-ceiling window-lined Icon Loft, are spread across two floors.

The Icon Loft, shown in a rendering, is 656 square feet, not including the balcony. Royal Caribbean International

Guests in the most luxurious suites also get Starlink WiFi, laundry services, the best seats for on board shows, and a "Royal Genie" to help plan their trip.

But few compare to Icon’s most expensive cabin, the 2,523-square-foot Ultimate Family Townhouse.

The Ultimate Family Townhouse can accommodate up to eight guests. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Guests in the three-floor floating mansion get to wake up to sweeping ocean views and coffee on one of the three balconies.

The bottom floor has an open-air patio that opens into Icon's Surfside neighborhood.

The two bedrooms — one with a bunk bed — are back inside on the top floor.

Looking to watch a movie or flex your karaoke skills? Slide down to the second floor, where you can do just that at one of the several lounges.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told Business Insider that travelers have been 'quickly' reserving the giant cabin for an average of $100,000 a week.

The townhouse's balcony wraps around the living room. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But a cruise ship worker stationed at the Ultimate Family Townhouse in January told BI that some guests have been snatching up the multilevel townhouse for a whopping $200,000 a week, noting that the playground-like cabin was mostly booked for 2024.

The keycards to these plush suites also open up another exclusive side of the ship: the Suite Neighborhood.

Guests who've booked a suite have access to the ultra-exclusive Suite Neighborhood, shown in a rendering Royal Caribbean International

Only guests staying in suites can access the 60,924-square-foot retreat and its two restaurants, sundeck, hot tub, pool, and bar.

The list of exclusive restaurants doesn’t end there, of course.

Affluent travelers could splurge on grilled lobster, fish, and shrimp at restaurants like Hooked Seafood. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

More than half of the Icon of the Seas' 28 eateries come at an extra cost.

Some are more affordable, like Izumi at the Park's grab-and-go sushi window. For $10, hungry travelers can pick between seaweed salad and edamame, plus two choices of sashimi, nigiri, and rolls.

Cruisers craving a formal, upscale dinner could instead reserve the rabbit-slinging $200-per-person Empire Supper Club.

Empire Supper Club features live music and a cocktail pairing. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The price is comparable to high-end, on-land Michelin-starred restaurants.

Empire Supper Club's American fare dinner flexes eight courses, a cocktail pairing, and live jazz. Appetizer options include butter-poached langoustine with Osetra caviar. For the main course, the aforementioned rabbit leg and loin could be a bun-tastic choice.

The latter will be paired with a New York Sour — not a hoppy beer.

There are 18 other places to drink on the ship. As usual, none are complimentary.

Caffeinated cocktail-slinging Rye and Bean is located next to the AquaTheater. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Expect to front New York City prices without a beverage package: The popular Rye and Bean bar serves coffee and tea-infused cocktails ranging from $12 to $14.

Looking for a pampering? Like alcohol, spa treatments are rarely complimentary on cruise ships.

Travelers can rent one of the colorful casitas for a day. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Vacationing can be stressful. At the mega-ship's spa, guests can unwind with an almost $150 25-minute facial or a nearly $180 50-minute Swedish massage.

Or, book one of the exclusive casitas to relax with unobstructed ocean views.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to BI's request for casita pricing on Icon of the Seas. But for context, a casita on the cruise line's older Symphony of the Seas mega-ship can cost about $360 per day during a sea day.

Amenities like the six-slide waterpark and mini-golf course are complimentary to all guests.

Crown's Edge is not for travelers with a fear of heights. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But the same can't be said for Crown's Edge, one of the ship's most distinctive amenities.

Travelers must don a bulky jumpsuit and harness before they face their fear of heights at the thrilling agility course.

The half-walking, half-ziplining route, which leaves its sweaty-palmed participants dangling 154 feet above the ocean, could be completed in a minute or so.

That's $49 down the drain in one minute.

And why stop there when you can splurge during port days too?

Royal Caribbean has invested $350 million into Perfect Day at CocoCay. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Icon of the Seas will dock at Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay private island for all 2024 sailings.

As expected, the Caribbean getaway is full of upcharged activities.

Travelers with young children might want to drop $100 per head for an afternoon at the waterpark.

Royal Caribbean launched Hideaway Beach, the new adult-only section of its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in January. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Meanwhile, those without kids can pay between $39 to $89 per person for a boozy day at the adult-only Hideaway Beach.

Nearby, the more exclusive beach club could be almost triple that cost.

A weeklong trip on the new world's largest cruise ship could quickly become an ultra-luxurious vacation.

Amenities like the six-slide waterpark are complimentary. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

But even travelers looking to spend modestly might be shocked by the new ship's prices.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, told investors in 2023 that Icon's inaugural season had commanded more bookings at "materially higher rates" than any of its previous ship launches.

Patrick Scholes, a lodging and leisure research analyst at Truist Securities, told BI in late 2023 that new cruise liners generally command a 20% to 50% pricing premium.

Icon of the Seas is sailing out of Miami throughout 2024. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Three months before Icon of the Seas' launch, he estimated the new vessel was priced at a premium of "at least 50% if not more."

At the time, the least expensive 2024 itinerary had started at $1,820 per person for an interior cabin.

Pricing has since increased by $17. That's $262 per person, per day, for a windowless stateroom.

And no, it doesn't come with access to the Suite Neighborhood.

Read the original article on Business Insider