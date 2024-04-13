Ukrainian President Zelensky underlines Germany's leading role

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) takes part in a press conference alongside President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Scholz has reaffirmed Germany's solidarity with Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Following the decision by the government in Berlin to supply another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has underlined the importance of Germany in supporting his country as it fends off Russia's invasion.

"Germany's leadership role is really tangible, and thanks to this leadership role we will be able to save thousands of lives and offer Ukraine more protection against Russian terror," Zelensky said in his evening video address on Saturday.

At the same time, he addressed further words of thanks directly to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Olaf, Mr Chancellor, thank you once again for the air defence."

Zelensky hinted that further arms deliveries had also been discussed during the phone call with Scholz. "We are also working with Germany on an additional IRIS-T system, which is also a powerful air defence system, and on missiles for our existing air defence systems."

So far, Germany has delivered two Patriot systems to Ukraine. The system has proven itself in the fight against Russian aggression, according to the Defence Ministry in Berlin.

Zelensky has recently repeatedly called for Patriot air defence systems to protect the airspace against Russian missile and drone attacks. Zelensky said at the beginning of April that 25 systems, each with six to eight batteries, would be needed to seal off the airspace.