Ukraine's Kharkiv hit with another aerial bombing raid

Two S300 anti-aircraft missiles hit the premises of a printing plant in the south of Kharkiv. Five people were killed and a dozen injured. Nicolas Cleuet/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa

Two glide bombs hit Kharkiv in a renewed overnight attack on the north-eastern Ukrainian city which has been the target of Russian airstrikes for months.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that there were no casualties reported and several residential buildings as well as an uninhabited building were slightly damaged.

Seven people were killed by Russian strikes in Kharkiv on Thursday when at least 15 missiles hit the city and the surrounding area during daytime hours.

One of Ukraine's major printing presses was hit in that attack. "The Ukrainian book is the Ukrainian strength. That's why the enemy wants to destroy it," commented the internationally renowned Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan on Facebook.

Kharkiv has been one of the hardest-hit cities during Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, which began more than two years ago.

The metropolis has been repeatedly attacked from the air - with drones, missiles and glide bombs.

Two weeks ago, Russian armed forces also launched a ground offensive in the Kharkiv border region. The foremost Russian troops are currently less than 20 kilometres from the edge of the city.

Two S300 anti-aircraft missiles hit the premises of a printing plant in the south of Kharkiv. Five people were killed and a dozen injured. Nicolas Cleuet/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa