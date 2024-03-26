Ukraine says it repelled Russian drone attacks

Rescuers search a destroyed building following a missile attack by the Russian army on Kiev. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine repelled a dozen Russian combat drones overnight, officials reported on Tuesday morning.

All 12 drones were shot down, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Eight of the missiles were fired at the eastern Kharkiv region, said the mayor of the city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

There were also reports of night-time rocket attacks. However, nothing was initially known about possible casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, the Russian border region of Belgorod also reported shelling. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, three people were injured.

Attacks on Belgorod have become more frequent in recent weeks. Despite this, the number of casualties and damage on Russian territory are still on a much smaller scale compared to the consequences of the war on the Ukrainian side.

Rescuers search a destroyed building following a missile attack by the Russian army on Kiev. -/Ukrinform/dpa