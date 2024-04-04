Ukraine will eventually join NATO, Blinken says

STORY: Standing at NATO headquarters in Brussels next to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken said it's imperative that the U.S. "Congress move forward with the supplemental budget request that President Biden made for additional assistance to Ukraine."

Ukraine awaits a package worth some $60 billion that remains stalled in the U.S. Congress.

Kuleba said he had briefed the NATO ministers on the status of the war, including a recent increase in attacks on the country's energy grid and that he had "urged allies today to provide Ukraine with new additional air defence systems."