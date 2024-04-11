Ukraine Approves Mobilization Law to Bolster Military Ranks

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s parliament approved a mobilization law that seeks to recruit more troops to fight back Russian forces after more than two years of war, a lawmaker said.

The legislation, which tightens registration rules, narrows exemptions from military service and introduces some penalties for evaders, was approved by 283 votes on Thursday, opposition lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on his Telegram.

The bill had been watered down after facing resistance form the Ukrainian public.

