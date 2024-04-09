UHS seniors set to make a commitment to the service during Military Signing Day this month

Apr. 8—A total of 181 high school seniors across West Virginia made a commitment to America's military services last year.

That includes the 32 who either enlisted in the Army for active duty or reserves.

And the 20 who did the same for the Navy, to go along with the 17 who became Marines and the 10 who raised their hand for the Air Force.

Another 58 joined the Army National Guard for commitments here at home and for international deployments, if necessary.

All on watch—for us.

On April 23, another set of soldiers-to-be from University High School are set to make their oath for service during Military Signing Day at the school on Bakers Ridge Road.

Ceremonies begin at 8:50 a.m. that day, organizers said.

It's all part of Military Signing Week in West Virginia, which has been proclaimed April 22-26 by Gov. Jim Justice.

Along with UHS, 33 other high schools and two technical centers from 28 counties also have seniors and completers in their ranks who are making that same commitment this year.

That includes Preston High School in Preston County and East Fairmont High and Fairmont Senior in Marion, who send students forth.

A handful of other schools will recognize their military-bound seniors next month, as well.

West Virginia's Department of Education linked up with the Common Ground Partnership, an outreach group for military families for the public recognition.

UHS Principal Kim Greene calls it a mark of character, commitment and courage for the seniors who will soon wear the uniform.

It's company that's both elite and unique, she said.

How unique ?

Try 1 % of the population.

"That's how many join the military in our country, " said the school administrator, whose son is a veteran.

"That's 1 %, protecting the other 99 % of us. And these are young people, 17 years old, making that serious commitment. I'm really proud of them."

