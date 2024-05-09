UConn Frat President Charged After Police Say He Strangled Pledge During Initiation

David Vallejo was arrested May 3 on multiple charges including third-degree strangulation/suffocation in connection with an alleged hazing incident in February

A fraternity president at the University of Connecticut has been arrested on strangulation and other charges in connection to an alleged hazing incident that occurred in February.

David Vallejo, of New Haven, Conn., was arrested on Friday, May 3 on charges of third-degree strangulation/suffocation, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred during hazing events for a fraternity at the school, according to Connecticut State Police documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged incidents occurred on Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 when police claim Vallejo, 23, who was the fraternity president and pledge master, picked up the alleged victim and another pledge and took them to a house in Willington.

During the first incident, the affidavit alleges that the pledges were made to line up "military style" and were forced to do pushups while reciting words members of the fraternity were saying to them.

When someone became tired and unable to do the pushups, the pledges were made to start over, the affidavit alleges. Vallejo allegedly became angry at the unnamed pledge when he was unable to do pushups and threw him across a room and into a wall, the affidavit claims. Vallejo then allegedly put his forearm against the pledge's throat when he started to stand up and pushed him into the wall again, according to the affidavit.

The pledges were allowed to go home when they recited the fraternity code correctly.

In another alleged incident on Friday, Feb. 9 at the same home, the affidavit claims that the pledges were made to learn new information about the fraternity and were forced to do pushups when they failed to remember the information.

When the alleged victim — who was the same pledge from the prior incident — was unable to do pushups, Vallejo threw him across the room again and attempted to get him to quit, the affidavit claims.

Vallejo also allegedly threw the pledge against the wall again on Feb. 9 and choked him again with his forearm, according to the affidavit.

The pledge stopped his attempt to join the fraternity the following day and was allegedly assaulted by Vallejo a month later when he returned his pledge uniform, the affidavit claims.

Vallejo is currently free on a $30000 bond and due to appear in Connecticut Superior Court on May 21. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.



