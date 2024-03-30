UCF’s $88 million football stadium expansion to create new revenue streams

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Weddings, happy hours, corporate outings and more soon could be held at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium, thanks to the planned $88 million, 58,000-square-foot expansion of the Roth Tower.

“There’s not a lot of big event venues on the east side of Orlando,” UCF Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir said during the UCF trustees’ March 28 meeting. “Having the ability to host weddings, receptions, happy hours and corporate outings is an opportunity for us to drive new revenue.”

Mohajir told Orlando Business Journal the stadium’s expanded club level will allow it to have three or four events every night, such as alumni functions, happy hours or university events. The stadium usually hosts seven games a year for UCF.

Read: Brevard County man arrested in West Virginia after wife’s murder, sheriff says

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



