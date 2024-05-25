UC Davis officer unintentionally fires gun while detaining alleged vandal, university says

A UC Davis campus police officer “unintentionally discharged” a firearm early Friday while detaining a person who was among multiple groups — including at least one UC Davis student — suspected of vandalizing university buildings and landmark sculptures, officials said.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. to reports of three people spray painting the university’s famous Egghead sculptures near the Art Building, a news release said. Bill Kisliuk, a university spokesman, declined to describe the graffiti in hopes to discourage copycat tagging.

A foot chase began, and a police officer “unintentionally” fired his weapon while attempting to detain an individual, the news release said. No one was injured.

“Officers believe multiple groups of people were vandalizing campus facilities at the same time,” the release said. “While the university respects our community’s right to free expression, vandalism is not protected speech.”

A 30-year-old man, 31-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were arrested by police, Kisliuk said.

The 20-year-old student’s actions will also be reviewed to see if her actions abided by the university’s policy on student conduct and discipline.

The officer who discharged the firearm will be placed on administrative leave, Kisliuk said. UC Davis Police Chief Joe Farrow referred the incident to the UC Davis Police Accountability Board, an independent board comprised of students, staff and faculty, for review.

The 30-year-old Eggheads sculptures are a beloved art installation on campus. Students pose by the bald heads for graduation photos or rub them for good luck on exams.