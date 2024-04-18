UAW election dates set for Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama will get to vote on joining the UAW.

Both Mercedes-Benz and the United Auto Workers union stipulated to an election agreement, according to an email from National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman Kayla Blado.

The vote is set for May 13-17 at the Mercedes-Benz plants in Vance and Woodstock, Alabama, which are both east of Tuscaloosa.

The agreement, which means there will be no pre-election hearing, allows all full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees at the two plants to vote. It excludes all workers employed by contractors and/or temporary agencies, student workers, professional employees, guards, managers and supervisors, according to the email.

Workers at VW plant in Tennessee voting now on UAW membership

The vote comes after what was said to be a supermajority of Mercedes-Benz employees at the plants filed a petition earlier this month with the board's Region 10 office in Atlanta seeking to represent about 5,200 production workers.

The election will come less than a month after the closely watched UAW election unfolding at Volkswagen in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Workers at VW on Thursday were in the second day of voting there. A victory by the union in that contest would mark the biggest organizing win by the UAW in decades, coming in the U.S. South.

Organizing drives in the past have met stiff resistance from regional politicians, which was on display again this week with a statement signed by the governors of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The statement warned that auto companies might rethink their investments in those states if workers choose the UAW.

“We want to keep good paying jobs and continue to grow the American auto manufacturing sector here. A successful unionization drive will stop this growth in its tracks, to the detriment of American workers,” the statement said.

Mercedes worker cites safety in supporting union vote

But workers who are supporting the UAW campaign point to the cost of not having a union.

"We are voting for safer jobs at Mercedes. … I’m still young, but I’m already having serious problems with my shoulders and hands. When you’re still in your 20s and your body is breaking down, that’s not right. By winning our union, we’ll have the power to make the work safer and more sustainable," said Moesha Chandler, a Mercedes assembly team member, quoted in a UAW campaign news release.

The UAW has also accused the company of running an aggressive antiunion campaign, which the automaker has denied.

The UAW's organizing efforts got a major boost following last year's historic strike against Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat. The contracts that resulted from that effort included wage gains and a return of benefits, including cost-of-living increases, that had been given up in previous concessionary bargaining.

The high-stakes fight with the Detroit Three significantly raised the profile of UAW President Shawn Fain, who was just named as one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2024.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mercedes-Benz workers set to vote on UAW election in May