Mercedes-Benz workers make big move toward vote on joining UAW

Workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama are asking the National Labor Relations Board to allow them to vote on joining the UAW, according to a news release.

The move, coming ahead of a similar election this month for Volkswagen workers in Tennessee, marks another milestone in the United Auto Workers union's push to organize foreign auto plants in the South, a region that has proven challenging in past such attempts by the union. The election at the VW plant in Chattanooga is scheduled for April 17-19.

Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, in a statement Thursday, highlighted the impact that last year's targeted strike by the UAW against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis has had on the union's organizing in the South.

“There has been more momentum for the UAW in the past year than for the last 10 years. The big gains made in the Detroit Three contracts and the 75-80% positive views of the UAW in the strikes has elevated (UAW President) Shawn Fain to one of the most important union leaders in the country," Wheaton said.

A news release about the effort at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance, near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said a supermajority of workers have filed a petition with the NLRB seeking a vote. That plant, the automaker's first major such facility built outside Germany, produces a half-dozen models, including the GLE and GLS SUVs, and has 6,100 employees, according to the company.

That release quoted Moesha Chandler, a Mercedes assembly team member, who said "we are voting for safer jobs at Mercedes. ... I’m still young, but I’m already having serious problems with my shoulders and hands. When you’re still in your 20s and your body is breaking down, that’s not right. By winning our union, we’ll have the power to make the work safer and more sustainable.”

The release, provided by public relations firm Feldman Strategies, described the effort to date and accused the company of leading an aggressive anti-union campaign.

"By late February, less than two months after Mercedes workers went public with their drive to join the UAW, a majority of them had signed union cards. The Mercedes workers hope to be voting in their union election by early May. The NLRB is expected to quickly set the date for the election," the release said.

On Wednesday, the UAW said it filed charges against Mercedes-Benz for violating Germany's new law on global supply chain practices related to actions at the Alabama plant, which is run by one of its subsidiaries. The union said the complaint details how the company "has intimidated, threatened and even fired Alabama workers in violation of U.S. labor law and International Labour Organization Conventions."

The UAW said the company fired a union supporter with cancer over having his phone with him at work so he could get updates on a scarce chemo drug. The supporter had been allowed to have his phone for that purpose, the union said, but "a supervisor who has intimidated union supporters claimed there was a zero-tolerance policy on cellphones and had him fired."

In addition, the release described mandatory plant-wide meetings, including one that featured former University of Alabama football Coach Nick Saban, which either discouraged unionizing or prevented union supporters from distributing UAW hats.

Andrea Berg, a spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz, provided a statement saying the company was declining comment on the complaint because it hadn't been received. But the statement also said the subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, "has not interfered with or retaliated against any team member in their right to pursue union representation. MBUSI does not believe these claims have merit and looks forward to presenting the case to the NLRB."

The company said that "following the UAW’s nationwide campaign to increase its membership, MBUSI wants to ensure its team members make an informed decision. MBUSI has a strong record of success over the past 25+ years operating as one team in Alabama ... (and) has a proven record of competitively compensating team members and providing many additional benefits."

