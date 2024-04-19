UAFS aims to bring awareness to human trafficking through symposium

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Criminal Justice Department hosted its human trafficking symposium to bring awareness to the issue across the state.

“Your life can do a complete 360. I never thought I would be where I am today,” said a survivor of human trafficking known as Sam to protect their identity.

“I’ve grown from a victim to a survivor, overcoming a lot of the stuff that I went through. I had one of the most high-profile cases,” said Sam.

“Human trafficking comes in many forms, drugs, labor, and illegal immigrants,” said Dr. Mary Wuestewald, assistant professor for the criminal justice department at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

She worked with the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking and Homeland Security Investigations to bring statistics to light by hosting a symposium Thursday in Fort Smith.

“When I was reaching out to special agents…and asking them why I couldn’t find data for this area, [they] said, ‘There’s really no good data that exists because of underreporting,'” said Wuestewald.

Wuestewald did some digging and asked for data on Arkansas. However, she found there was little information on trafficking in the state. However, according to arkansashouse.org, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has identified 557 cases of human trafficking in Arkansas in the last 17 years.

“Starts off as a relationship, and then it turns to, you know, the guy is wanting to do other things and other favors,” said Sam.

While sharing their story, Sam recommends staying alert in public, traveling with friends, and covering your drinks. Today’s event focused on hearing, learning and sharing, something both Wuestewald and Sam hope attendees took away.

“The first step is outreach. And really, that’s what this event is about is outreach, so that people become aware of it,” said Wuestewald.

“This opens their minds, their point of view on how serious it is. You know, some people I was lucky enough to come back, some people are not lucky enough to come back,” said Sam.

Wuestewald says the event was also designed to teach people to spot signs of trafficking and who to contact if they see it.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the Arkansas Crisis Center hotline at 1-888-274-7472.

